Sioux City
Allan E. Kennedy, 75, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at his residence.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Neil Peck, L.S. officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Allan was born on Feb. 27, 1943, in Sioux City, to Cecil and Evelyn (Skaff) Kennedy. He received his education in the Sioux City Public Schools before he enlisted in the United States Navy. Allan served for 14 years and was honorably discharged in 1972.
He was united in marriage to Carol J. Lesline on Jan. 14, 1967, in Sioux City. He worked at ADM Feed Mill for 27 years. Allan enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Carol Kennedy of Sioux City; daughter, Tina Kennedy of Sioux City; son, Jeffrey (Deanne) Kennedy of South Sioux City; and grandchildren, Austin (Sarah) Kennedy, Taylor Kennedy, Kyle Kennedy, and Shannon Krueger.
He is preceded in death by his parents.