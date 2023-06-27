Allan H. Rastede

Allen, Neb.

Allan H. Rastede, 78, died in the Loveland, Colo., Medical Center of the Rockies, on Sunday, June 25, 2023, after experiencing a fatal fall while on a bus tour.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord, Neb. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Allan, the eldest child of Marvin and Matilda "Tillie" (Arp) Rastede, was born on Feb. 7, 1945, at Wayne, Neb. He was baptized April 1945 and confirmed May 1959 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Concord, where he was a lifetime member. He spent his childhood on a farm southwest of Allen and attended elementary school one mile south of the farm at Rose Hill District 51. He then attended junior and high school at Allen Consolidated School, graduating in 1963. He continued farming with his father and serving in the 185th Air National Guard, at Sioux City. The unit was activated in 1968-1969 following the Pueblo Crisis and sent to Kwang Ju, South Korea. A highlight of his life was returning to Kwang Ju, when visiting Korea, when his daughter was stationed in Korea. He was a lifetime member of the Floyd Gleason American Legion post.

On April 3, 1971, he married Marcia Stamp at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Holstein, Iowa. The couple lived in Allen and later on a farm two miles south of Allen where they raised their three children, Greg, Kelli, and Carla. Allan farmed first with his father, then his brother Wayne, and finally for the last 22 years with his son. In name he was retired, but in actuality, he was still very active in the farm operation both with decision making and physically helping with the farm work. He paid close attention to the commodity markets and price fluctuation with selling grain. Allan and Marcia worked well together on the farm as well as traveling, both with their children and after the children left home, visiting many states and foreign countries. Allan was a generous financial supporter of surrounding churches, local organizations, and fundraisers.

He is survived by his wife Marcia Rastede; children Greg (Abby) Rastede, Kelli (Jeff) Sorenson, and Carla (Bobby) Sossa; grandchildren Samantha and Mason Rastede, Avery, Sydney, and Riley Sorenson, and Brecken and Hayden Sossa; sister Carol Hassler; brother Wayne Rastede; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Tillie Rastede; and Marcia's parents Vernon and Geneva Stamp.

Donations may be made to the family in Allan's Memory.