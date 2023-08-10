Allan J. "Joe" Erickson

Sioux City

Allan J. "Joe" Erickson, 78 of Sioux City, lost his battle with cancer at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Linn Grove Cemetery in Linn Grove, Iowa. A reception will follow at the American Legion in Sioux Rapids, Iowa.

Allan J. Erickson was born on Nov. 12, 1944, in Storm Lake, Iowa the son of Allanworth and Leone (Evans) Erickson. Joe graduated in 1963 from Storm Lake High School. Joe enlisted in the Army in September of 1963 and served in Vietnam.

Joe was an over the road truck driver for many years and at the time of his retirement in 2013 was in truck sales for Kenworth. After retirement he continued working part time doing truck deliveries.

Joe had a love for fishing, carpentry and especially baking his famous cakes for friends and family. He also enjoyed camping with June and old classmates.

Joe is survived by his significant other, June Oleson, former wife Elizabeth Jacobs and their four children; Angela (Troy) Bird, Wendy Erickson, Joseph (Cindy) Erickson and James (Victoria) Erickson, former wife, Rosemary Burger and their children; Kevin Erickson and Stephanie (Andrew) Snyder, 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Charles (Karen) Erickson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.