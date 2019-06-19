Sioux City
Allan Lee Gibson, 60, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Roger Madden will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present at 5:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Allan was born on July 4, 1958, in Incheon, South Korea. He came to the United States in 1964 when he was adopted by George and Sally (Young) Gibson. During his youth, he lived in Kalona, Iowa, Farragut, Iowa, and Centerville, Iowa, where he graduated from high school. He attended Simpson College, where he earned a degree in biology with minors in chemistry and physics.
He married the love of his life, Deanne Bosch, on Aug. 19, 1980, in Sanborn, Iowa. They were blessed with two daughters, Nicole and Hillary. They moved to Sioux City in 1981, where Allan worked at Knox Gelatin, Cargill, Inc., Prudential Insurance, and Greenberg's Jewelers. He owned and operated J Mac Truck Wash until he, along with Jim Oetken, opened Oil Express, Inc., where he worked until his death.
Allan was very creative and got a patent on an invention he designed. He excelled in track during his high school and college years and was an exceptional swimmer. He was a member of youth swim teams and also coached the Siouxland Sharks Swim Team. He taught Sunday School for many years. Allan enjoyed playing guitar, camping, hunting, fishing, riding his jet ski, working out, collecting various items, and spending time with family and friends. He made many trips to Pignon, Haiti, where he made many friends including an adopted son, Martin, who in honor of Allan named his son Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Deanne; daughters, Nicole Stitt and her husband, Calvin, and Hillary Duncan and her husband, Daniel; two grandchildren, Samantha and Marcus Stitt; his parents, George and Sally Gibson; two sisters, Margy McCarthy and her husband, Mike, and Kathy Glanz; mother-in-law, Naomi Bosch; and a loving extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George R. and Mary L. Gibson, and William J. and Clementine J. Young; and father-in-law, Arthur Bosch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bring a nonperishable food item or a monetary gift that will be given to various local food pantries.