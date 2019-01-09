Sioux City
Allen "Al" D. Swift, 61, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City, with Deacon Dennis Brockhaus officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Allen Dean, the son of Donald W. and Leota (Smith) Swift, was born on April 23, 1957, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He grew up in Fort Dodge and graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High in 1975. In October 1975, Al enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until his honorable discharge on Oct. 1, 1979.
Al was united in marriage to Melanie J. Lindstrom on May 29, 1976, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This union was blessed with two sons, Matt and Chris.
Following his time in the service, Al worked as a firefighter at the Air Force Base in Minot, N.D. for four years. In 1983, he accepted a firefighter position in Hazen, N.D. at the Great Plains Coal Gasification Plant. In 1987, he became assistant fire chief with the 185th Air National Guard in Sioux City until his retirement on May 5, 2018.
Al enjoyed doing construction work and helped many people with remodeling projects. He also used his construction talent and volunteered many hours working on the STARS barn, building sets for North High's Madrigal and building the play set at the Ronald McDonald House, where he also served on the board. Al enjoyed picking on people and joking with them on Facebook.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie Swift; two sons, Matt (Kim) Swift and Chris (Natalie) Swift; four grandchildren, Hunter, Bri, Cooper and Kailyn; and 10 siblings, Charlene Ryan, Linda Hill, Jim (Jan) Wynkoop, Brenda Cornman, Donald (Glenda) Swift Jr., Necia Bass, Diana Markert, Barry Swift, Rhonda (Harry) Summers and Dennis Swift.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Kevin Swift.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Allen Swift Memorial Fund in which a scholarship will be created in his name.