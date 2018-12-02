Sioux City
Allen D. Swan, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Sunnybrook Community Church. Following the services, burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery at Hawarden, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Allen Dale Swan was born Aug. 9, 1954, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ruben and Okley (Judd) Swan. He graduated from East High School in 1973.
On June 28, 2003, Allen was united in marriage with Dalonna (Dede) Campbell. Allen worked for Sue Bee Honey for 23 years before taking ill to cancer. He also drove semi truck for various employers and worked at Swift Packing Company in Sioux City.
Allen’s hobbies included bowling, golf, playing darts and cribbage. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and football, especially his favorite team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. He mostly enjoyed singing in the band, Trailmasters with his mom, Okley, and jamming with the guys, Steve, Skip and Jimmy, in his basement.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Dede; son, Dale Swan; daughter, Amanda Swan; stepsons, Troy (Ryann) Leekley, Mark (Jes) Leekley, and Lee (Amanda) Moerman; grandchildren, Britteny, Cole, Skylar, Syndar, Michael, Jon, Jessica, Quinn, and Chloe; brother, Chuck (Pam) Swan; and sister, Deeann Teska.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Dean Teska; sister-in-law, Bobby Williams; and stepgrandson, Andrew Leekley.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Siouxland for the loving care they gave Allen.