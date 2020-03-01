Allene 'Ali' Schreuder

You have free articles remaining.
Le Mars, Iowa
86, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Service: March 4, 10:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars. Burial: Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley, Iowa. Visitation: March 3, after 4 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, and March 4, 9:30 a.m. to service time, at the church.
Service information
Mar 3
Visitation
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Mar 3
Parish Rosary
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
5:00PM
Mar 3
Scriptural Prayer Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
7:00PM
Mar 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:30AM
All Saints Catholic Church - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth Street NE
Le Mars, IA 51031
Mar 4
Reception
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:30AM
All Saints Catholic Church - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth Street NE
Le Mars, IA 51031
Mar 4
Interment
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
1:30PM
Valley View Cemetery
3199 Elmwood Avenue
Rock Valley, IA 51247
