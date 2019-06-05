Lyons, Neb.
Alma Fittro, 94, of Lyons, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah, Neb. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Visitation will resume one hour prior to service Saturday at the church.
Alma was born on a farm near Denton, Neb., on Dec. 31, 1924, to Frank A and Milena Kodejs Filipi. She was the fourth of 10 children.
She married Robert L. Fittro on Feb. 19, 1947, in Marysville, Kan. They lived in Burt County most of their married life but did spend several years in Kansas due to Robert's job. To this union, three children were born, Shirley (Edward) Marquardt of North Charleston, S.C., Sharon of Lyons, and Robert R. (Sue) Fittro of Iowa City, Iowa.
Alma was active in VFW Auxiliary, serving for 14 years as president, retiring in 2017 due to ill health, and the Happy Days Senior Center, where she held offices and loved attending all their activities. She was a member of Divide Center Presbyterian Church. Upon its closing, she became an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lyons.
She is survived by her children; six grandchildren, Sherri Marquardt of North Charleston, Jennifer Fittro (Nick Svec) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Edward R. (Jamie) Marquardt of Ladson, S.C., Sarah Purdy of Solon, Iowa, E-6/ET1 Anthony (Katie) Fittro of Middleburg, Fla., and Jacob Fittro of Muscatine, Iowa; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her sisters, Alice Vlasak and Edna Koll, both of Wilber, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Lenora Fittro of Weston, Neb., Virginia Filipi of Wilber, and Phyllis Filipi of Crete, Neb.; her dear friends, Betty Burt and Laurene Appleby; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated.