Sioux City
Alma J. Van Vossen, 76, of Sioux City, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home. It was a life well-lived. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Drive North, in Sioux City. The Rev. Jason Van Wyke will officiate. Burial service will follow. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City.
Alma was born on Aug. 30, 1943, in Sanborn, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Marjorie Reinsma. She attended school in Sanborn, and went on to graduate from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
On Nov. 27, 1965, Alma and Thomas H. Van Vossen were united in marriage in Sanborn, and made their home in Sioux City. Alma worked many years in the Sioux City School system as an elementary school teacher. Teaching was truly a calling, and was often utilized as a ministry.
She was a member of Peace Reformed Church, and volunteered in various programs in the church, including missions to the Gospel Mission, Kids Hope USA, and numerous elderly care facilities. She and Thomas were foundational members of Peace Reformed Church, and were dedicated to building and serving the church family.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas; their sons and their wives, Steve and Brenda (Ernst) Van Vossen of Hastings, Minn., and Mark and Melissa (Brownlee) Van Vossen of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Alyssa, Lexi, Olivia, Isabel, and Reid; and a sister, Lorie Reinsma of Charlotte, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Marjorie Reinsma; a brother, Harvey Reinsma; and two sisters, Shila Wiebe (Reinsma), and Leon Ann Aalberts (Reinsma).
Memorials may be directed through Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or Kids Hope USA (www.kidshopeusa.org).