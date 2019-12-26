Sioux City

Alma J. Van Vossen, 76, of Sioux City, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home. It was a life well-lived. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Drive North, in Sioux City. The Rev. Jason Van Wyke will officiate. Burial service will follow. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City.

Alma was born on Aug. 30, 1943, in Sanborn, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Marjorie Reinsma. She attended school in Sanborn, and went on to graduate from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 27, 1965, Alma and Thomas H. Van Vossen were united in marriage in Sanborn, and made their home in Sioux City. Alma worked many years in the Sioux City School system as an elementary school teacher. Teaching was truly a calling, and was often utilized as a ministry.