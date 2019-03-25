Try 3 months for $3

Hull, Iowa

96, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Memorial service: March 26 at 11 a.m., American Reformed Church. Burial: prior to service, in Hope Cemetery. Visitation: March 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Oolman Funeral Home.

Alma Lyzen
