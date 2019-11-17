Sioux City
Alma M. Coury, 94, lifelong resident of Sioux City, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Countryside Nursing Home in Sioux City.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of the Mater Dei Parish, 1212 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Alma was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Sioux City, to Charles and Bertha (Owen) Coury. She grew up and attended Immaculate Conception grade school and later graduated from East High School in 1943. After graduation, she went to work at Corn Belt Supply until they closed and then at St. Luke’s Hospital until retiring. Alma was a faithful and loyal employee.
She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Alma's faith was very important to her. She volunteered at church every Wednesday, working on the scrip program for many years. The faith and loyalty she showed at church flowed over into every aspect of her life.
Alma was a New York Yankees baseball fan. Even though the rest of the family were Cubs fans, she resisted their many attempts to convert her over and remained an avid Yankees’ fan. She also loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. Alma enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee and the occasional trip to the casino.
Aunt Alma, also known as Double A, Aunt Al or Aunt Almaza, was treasured by her nieces, nephews and their families. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Survivors include her three nephews, George (Cindy) Rehan of Sioux City, Robert (Mary) Rehan of Sioux City, and Tom Coury of Wellington, Kan.; and five nieces, Renee Coury of Omaha, Susie (John) Broberg of Overland Park, Kan., Liz (Steve) Bauer of Denver, Colo., Kathleen Barrett of Pomona, Calif., and Noreen Eskildsen of Sioux City
Alma was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lourice Rehan; three brothers, Ernest, Fred and Elias Coury; two nephews, Bob Coury and Dennis Cutting; and two nieces, Sandy Rehan and Mary Cain.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or to Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.