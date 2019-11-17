Sioux City

Alma M. Coury, 94, lifelong resident of Sioux City, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Countryside Nursing Home in Sioux City.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of the Mater Dei Parish, 1212 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Alma was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Sioux City, to Charles and Bertha (Owen) Coury. She grew up and attended Immaculate Conception grade school and later graduated from East High School in 1943. After graduation, she went to work at Corn Belt Supply until they closed and then at St. Luke’s Hospital until retiring. Alma was a faithful and loyal employee.

She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Alma's faith was very important to her. She volunteered at church every Wednesday, working on the scrip program for many years. The faith and loyalty she showed at church flowed over into every aspect of her life.

