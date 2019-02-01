Sioux City
Alta Marie Baxter, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Per her request, the body has been cremated. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. The Rev. David Hemann will officiate. Private family burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neptune, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Alta was born and raised on a farm near Kingsley, Iowa, to Frank and Christina (Ruhland) Sitzmann. She was the second youngest of 13 children. Alta received her teaching degree from Briar Cliff College in Sioux City. She taught several grade levels including teaching in a one-room school house in the countryside near Le Mars, Iowa.
She then met a handsome Marine named Merlyn Baxter at a country dance. They fell in love and were married on Oct. 20, 1947 in Remsen, Iowa.
Alta lived life to the fullest. She had many wonderful years of traveling adventures with Merl. She was an avid bridge player, cribbage player, golfer, fisherman, walker, gardener, and loved everything to do with her family. Alta also believed in giving back and spent many volunteer hours at the Bargain Center in Sioux City.
Alta is survived by her husband of 71 years, Merl. Alta and Merl had 10 children with eight surviving children; 18 surviving grandchildren; and 17 surviving great-grandchildren. Surviving children are Marlene Girard, Jody Watson (Tom), Sue Christenson (Bill), Robert Baxter (Maureen), Nancy Prince, Mike Baxter, Chuck Baxter (Liz), and Patrick Baxter. Her surviving siblings are Emmett Sitzmann (Lucy), and Ferne Boever.
She is preceded in death by infant twins, Mary and Marie; a grandson, Nicholas M. Baxter, Machinist Mate First Class, USN; and one great-grandson, Alan Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clare Guest House, 1918 Douglas St, Sioux City, IA 51104.