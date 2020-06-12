× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alvin "Al" Martin

Sioux City

Alvin “Al” Martin, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence.

No public services will be held at this time. Al's family and friends will gather at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Al was born on Dec. 27, 1958, in West Virginia. He served his country with the U.S. Army.

On Feb. 1, 1985, he married Corrine Smith. He has now joined Corrine, who passed from cancer on March 14, 1992.

Al worked in overnight stocking at Walmart for more than 16 years. His favorite department was the toy department.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica and her husband, Jason Heisinger, their children, Destiny, Kage and Angel, all of Nebraska; daughter, Candace Martin of Oregon; sister, Lillian and her husband, Fred Hamilton of Oregon and their child, Crystal; and brother, Tracy Martin and his wife, Desne of Oregon and their children, Kristi and Erica.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Corrine; mother, Margaret Martin; father, Floyd Martin; and a grandmother, Lillian Myers.

