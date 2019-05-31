Orange City, Iowa
Alvin Bomgaars, 80, of Orange City, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Robert De Boer and the Rev. Dr. Brian Keepers will officiate. Interment will be prior to the service in West Lawn Cemetery. There will be a family prayer service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Alvin John was born on July 4, 1938, in Alton, Iowa, the son of Anthony and Stella (De Beer) Bomgaars. He was raised on a farm in rural Alton and attended the Newkirk Public School. Following high school graduation, he enrolled at the Northwestern Junior College in Orange City and Morningside College in Sioux City, earning his bachelor's degree in sociology and psychology. He also served as a member of the Air National Guard.
On Sept. 6, 1962, he married Arlene Mae Aalberts in Orange City, where they made their home. "Al" first worked for the Sioux County Department of Human Services before becoming a service manager at the Ford garage in Orange City. In 1986, he started working as a mechanic for the city of Orange City and later he became foreman of the city's street department, retiring in 2003.
Mr. Bomgaars was a member of Trinity Reformed Church, where he had served as Sunday School superintendent and as a deacon. He enjoyed attending swap meets, restoring old engines (especially John Deere), and watching his grandchildren participate in their activities.
Survivors include his wife of more than 56 years; two children, Pam, and her husband, Kent Johnson of Worthington, Minn., and Dan Bomgaars of Cherokee, Iowa; two grandchildren, Jessica and Tyler Hattermann; a sister and her husband, Audrey and the Rev. Don Den Hartog of Orange City; and two sisters-in-law, Hermina Bomgaars of Sioux City, and Delores and her husband, Harold Smit of Orange City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Bomgaars and Alfred Bomgaars.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Reformed Church.