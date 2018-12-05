Le Mars, Iowa
Alvin Miller, 81, of Le Mars, passed on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Timothy Geitz will officiate. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery (Grant Township), rural Le Mars, with military rites provided by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Alvin Miller was born on Oct. 25, 1937, in Struble, Iowa, the son of Gerd and Meta (Harms) Miller. He attended school near his home. Alvin enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard on April 7, 1957. He served with Co. K, 133d Inf. in Le Mars. He later served active duty at Ft. Lewis, Wash. He returned to the Iowa Army National Guard and received his honorable discharge on Aug. 6, 1962.
Following the service, Alvin returned to Le Mars and began a longtime career in construction. He worked with Plueger Construction and Buss Construction primarily as a cement worker and block layer. He was well known throughout the area for his masonry skills. To his first wife, Bernice, was born Jim, Judy, John and Bradley. He later married Marilyn Jaus on April 6, 1969, and together they had Christy.
Alvin was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. He liked playing cards, camping and was an accomplished artist. Second to spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Alvin was passionate about fishing.
He is survived by his children, Jim of Lincoln, Neb., Judy (Leon) of Sioux Center, Iowa, John of Lincoln, Bradley of California, and Christy (Jose) Garcia of Sioux City; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters and brothers, Helen Eilers, Annie, Doretta, Herman, Erwin and Virgil.