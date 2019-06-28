Formerly Wakefield and South Sioux City, Neb.
Alyce J. Konold, 98, formerly of Wakefield and South Sioux City, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Country View Estates in Wayne, Neb.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Wakefield Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
Alyce June Konold was born on June 15, 1921, in Harris, Iowa, to Lewis and Etta Mae (Cruikshank) Clark. She attended school in Worthington, Minn.
Alyce married Adolph "Al" Otto Konold on Oct. 1, 1939, in Sibley, Iowa. The couple lived in various communities in Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa before moving to South Sioux City in 1960. She was a waitress at many restaurants before working as a sales clerk at Younker's, in the candy department, in Sioux City, for 22 years.
They had a time share in Spirit Lake, Iowa, where they spent much time at Cutty's and enjoyed Retired or Not Retired Retreats. They traveled extensively as Al drove a tour bus and Alyce served as tour guide. Alyce was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City, T.O.P.S. and volunteered regularly at the Siouxland Senior Center serving meals.
Alyce is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Harold) Fleer of Wayne; son-in-law, Willie (Shirley) Wichman of Lincoln, Neb.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kathy Clark of Henderson, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.
Alyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al on Dec. 11, 2007; daughter, Sandra Wichman in October 1980; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be directed to Alyce's family for later designation.