Washta, Iowa
Alyn Thomas Ritts, 73, of Washta, passed away suddenly Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at his home in Washta.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Washta United Methodist Church. Pastor Barb Dinelli will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset View Cemetery at Washta. There will be a family prayer service at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the church. Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com. The family requests that those attending Al’s service dress casual, wear your racing T-shirts.
Al was born March 10, 1945, at Cherokee, Iowa, to Thomas C. and Zelda (Wheelock) Ritts. He graduated from Willow High School in 1964. On Aug. 1, 1965, he was married to Sue Ekren in Cherokee. Al had worked as a carpenter, a mechanic at Doug Samuelson’s Garage, Keith Clark’s Garage, Stevenson’s Garage, Holzhauer Motors, Kingsley Motors and was the owner and operator of Al’s DX in Washta for 26 years until his retirement in 2007. He had lived in Washta all of his life.
Al was a member of the Washta United Methodist Church where he had served on several of the church boards and committees. He had been a Cub Master for the Washta Cub Scouts for 10 years. Besides his family, racing was Al’s passion. He was the owner and mechanic of many race cars since 1982. His race cars won "several races" and track championships at Alta and Park Jefferson Speedways. He formed many great relationships with drivers, crew members, and fans over the years.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sue; his three children, Diane Chen of Nashville, Tenn., Daniel (Frances) Ritts of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Randall (Kellie) Ritts of Le Mars, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Anthony (Sabrina) Chen, Tim (Ta’Nesha) Chen, Jake (Elaine) Chiupka, Zachary Chiupka, Elizabeth Koskie, Samantha (Michael) Ritts, Jessica Ritts, Miranda Ritts and Andrew Ritts; five great-grandchildren, Jalen, Jett, Aiden, Marcella and Raven; his mother, Zelda Ritts Pechota of Ormond Beach.; sisters and a brother, Diana (Terry) Schaack of Ormond Beach, Fla., Teresa (Charles) Harrington of South Carolina, Pat Mann of Ormond Beach, and James (Kelly) Pechota of Texas; also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Clark Ritts; grandparents, Tim and Laura Ritts; father and mother-in-law, Selmer and Verda Ekren; brothers-in-law, Wayne and Dennis Ekren; and sister-in-law, Janet Ekren.