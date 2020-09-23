× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amy C. Barbee

Dakota City

Amy Colleen Barbee, 42, of Dakota City, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, of natural causes at her residence.

Celebration of her life will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park Shelter No. 5. All family and friends are welcome. We will be having a potluck, one of Amy's favorite things to do. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Amy, the daughter of Carol M. Lee, was born on Aug. 14, 1978, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Amy grew up in Sioux City, and attended public schools there to complete the 11th grade.

She met Brandon Barbee and they married on July 23, 1998. They had been together for 25 years. They were the love of each other's lives. Of this union, they had two beautiful daughters, Brittany and Chelsy.

Amy worked at many jobs, most recent, being at Divvy and Inception Outdoors, working side by side with Brandon.

Amy was proud of her family and loved them so much. She was extremely excited when she became a grandma “Nana” with her first grandbaby, Zander. Then came Axel, then Uriah and another on the way, which she was looking so forward to holding.