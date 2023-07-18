Amy Driscoll

Dyersville, Iowa, formerly Moville, Iowa

Amy Driscoll, 59, of Dyersville passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery.

Amy was born on July 30, 1963, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Keith, Sr. and Mary (Walsh) Cornelius. She attended schools in Nebraska, including a one-room schoolhouse until they moved to Moville, and she graduated in 1981, from Woodbury Central High School. She attended Western Iowa Tech, majoring in Police Science. In January of 1984 she was hired by the State of Iowa Department of Public Safety, Capitol Police Division. In 1985, she graduated from the 12th DPS Academy to become a State Peace Officer. She met Jeff Driscoll at Capitol Police, and they married on May 10, 1986. In July of 1987, they were assigned to Dyersville, with the Iowa State Patrol. In 2007, she transferred to the Division of Criminal Investigation, until retirement in January of 2019.

She enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies and apple pies, horseback riding, traveling to the Caribbean, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed watching sports, including Nebraska Volleyball, and simply being outside.

Although they had opportunities to leave Dyersville, they loved the community and passed up those opportunities, choosing to stay in the area.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jeff; children Cara (Joe) Recker of New Vienna, Marissa (Ethan) Brehm of Dyersville, and Devon (Becca) Driscoll of Marshalltown; grandchildren Willow, Wynnie and Ford Recker, and expecting two babies Brehm and Driscoll; mother, Mary Cornelius; siblings Keith, Jr. (Laura) Cornelius of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Tina (Kent) Sachau of Humphrey, Neb., Kerri (Lynn) Stallbaum of Martinsburg, Neb., Julie (Joe) Leekley of Kingsley, Iowa, and Carol (Jim) Millage of Russell, Iowa; parents-in-law Tim and Mary Driscoll of Dyersville; and sisters-in-law, Julie (Randy) Bauer of Walford, Iowa, and Sheri (Tim) Rice of Lehigh Acres, Fla.

She was preceded in death by father, Keith, Sr.; and nephew, Bradley Bauer.

Amy was a believer in Catholic education so memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier School, Beckman Catholic High School and Hospice of Dubuque. Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.