Amy Harris

Urbandale, Iowa
On Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, Amy Lenae Rehder Harris passed away at the age of 46.
Services will be at 9 a.m. Friday at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3510 72nd St., in Urbandale, with a private burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hamilton's on Weston Parkway, 3601 Weston Parkway, in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Amy was born on April 24, 1973, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Orville and Carol (Ranschau) Rehder. Amy was raised on Rehder century farm in Sioux County in northwest Iowa. She attended West Sioux High School in Hawarden, Iowa, and graduated as 1991’s class valedictorian. While attending the University of Northern Iowa, she married Clifford Paul Harris on May 28, 1994. She adored their two beautiful daughters, Teagan Caroline and Heidi Kathryn.
Amy received her B.A. in economics from the University of Northern Iowa in 1995, then continued her studies and earned a Ph.D. in economics in 2000 from the University of Maryland. Professionally, she served as a long-term modeling analyst for the Congressional Budget Office in Washington, D.C., residing in Lorton, Virginia. In March 2006, the family moved back home, settling in Urbandale, Iowa. Amy worked for the Iowa Department of Revenue for the past 13 years, ultimately serving as deputy director. She provided expert economic analysis of tax policy to legislators and executive branch officials.
Amy attended St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Urbandale, where she led the children in Sunday School and choir. Amy wrote and directed their children’s Christmas program, served on the worship and music committee, and sang in the praise band in her spare time.
Amy always had a strong faith and was passionate about her Lord Jesus Christ. Although she suffered from stage 4 lung cancer, she was never afraid; Amy was ready to earn her wings and sing in His heavenly choir.
She is survived by her husband, Cliff, and their two daughters, Teagan (15) and Heidi (10); her father, Orville; her brothers, Steve (Shari), Jeff (Kelly), Kevin (Jessi); her sister, Vicki Lanier (Ken); and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephew.
Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Carol.
In lieu of flowers, her family would prefer donations in Amy’s name to the John Stoddard Cancer Center or the Des Moines Christian School’s Music Programs.