Amy Harris

Urbandale, Iowa

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, Amy Lenae Rehder Harris passed away at the age of 46.

Services will be at 9 a.m. Friday at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 3510 72nd St., in Urbandale, with a private burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hamilton's on Weston Parkway, 3601 Weston Parkway, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Amy was born on April 24, 1973, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Orville and Carol (Ranschau) Rehder. Amy was raised on Rehder century farm in Sioux County in northwest Iowa. She attended West Sioux High School in Hawarden, Iowa, and graduated as 1991’s class valedictorian. While attending the University of Northern Iowa, she married Clifford Paul Harris on May 28, 1994. She adored their two beautiful daughters, Teagan Caroline and Heidi Kathryn.

