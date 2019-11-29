Amy Jean Baker

Belton, Texas
Miss Baker was born Oct. 2, 1978 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Kim Baker and Steven Sands. She passed away Nov. 10, 2019.
Amy Jean graduated from West Sioux High School in 1997. She served in the Untied States Marine Corps. Amy Jean started her career with UPS in 1997 in Sioux City and then later transferred to the Belton, Texas branch where she was currently employed.
She enjoyed her UPS family for 22 years. She was working along the way to obtain a nursing degree but said UPS would still be No. 1. She also did some CNA positions in Sioux City and Belton.
Amy Jean was so talented, generous, kindhearted, energetic, and loving. She would go out of her way to help her friends, a stranger or she would go all the way back to McDonald's or Walmart to buy something for a homeless person and/or their pet. Many of her many animals were rescue pets or abandoned but she just couldn't resist because of her love and compassion. She loved working on her crafts, in her yard or her vehicles. She loved to cook for others and her dogs. Her son would always say, "My mom is the best cook in the whole world." She had a big heart for all her nieces and nephews. She was known as "Koala" to them. They knew when she said something, they better listen. Although she moved to Texas, she held onto the fond memories of the fun times back home with her cousins, aunts, uncles, great-grandma, friends, brother and sister.
Amy Jean's biggest joy was her one and only child, her son, Keion. He was her whole life! She absolutely poured her love all over and around him. She was his biggest fan. (There was only one game of the THS Wildcats she could not get into, so she actually stood outside the gate and cried because she wasn't in the stands near the field.) They had so much fun together no matter what they did or where they went. Keion is like his mom in so many ways, and there wasn't anything she wouldn't do for him. Keion loved his Momma, as much as she loved him.
Amy Jean is survived by her son, Keion Johnson of Temple, Texas; mother Kim (Baker) Barkley of Chatsworth, Iowa and Temple; father Steven Sands of Chatsworth; brother David Sands and sister Kara Sands both of Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandmother Grace (Baker) Beck of Hawarden, Iowa, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends. Some of her closest friends were Brooke Walker, Fedrick "Fed" Moreland and Lennard Ball, although everyone was special to Amy Jean in their own way.
Condolences, cards, expressions of sympathy may be directed to her son, Keion Johnson or mother Kim (Baker) Barkley, at 250 FM 439 Loop, Killeen, Texas 76543, c/o Thomas Baker.
Please always remember to tell your loved ones how much you love them.