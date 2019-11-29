Amy Jean Baker

Amy Jean was so talented, generous, kindhearted, energetic, and loving. She would go out of her way to help her friends, a stranger or she would go all the way back to McDonald's or Walmart to buy something for a homeless person and/or their pet. Many of her many animals were rescue pets or abandoned but she just couldn't resist because of her love and compassion. She loved working on her crafts, in her yard or her vehicles. She loved to cook for others and her dogs. Her son would always say, "My mom is the best cook in the whole world." She had a big heart for all her nieces and nephews. She was known as "Koala" to them. They knew when she said something, they better listen. Although she moved to Texas, she held onto the fond memories of the fun times back home with her cousins, aunts, uncles, great-grandma, friends, brother and sister.