Andre L. Plummer

Sioux City
Andre Lamar Plummer, 44, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, unexpectedly.
Services will be noon Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeremy F. Robertson Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Appropriate funeral attire is requested by those attending.
Andre was born on Aug. 29, 1975, in Minneapolis, to Shirley Ann Plummer. He was baptized at the tender young age of 12 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Andre received his education in the Sioux City Public Schools, first at Everett Elementary, followed by West Middle School, and excelled in football and basketball at West High School. His love for football continued into his adult life, especially cheering on the New Orleans Saints. Andre had countless talents, but one he shared with those around him, was his love of cooking.
You have free articles remaining.
Andre was a father-figure to countless youth in the City, or as he would say, "the 712." He took great efforts to stay informed of numerous issues, including those of "the 712," politics, world events, and was an avid book reader that allowed him to converse with a vast economic variety of people. Andre was an entrepreneur, having Big Blades Seasonal Maintenance, Little Harlem Barber Shop, and The Esquire, an after-hours club. He was a giving man, having mentored at the Boys Club, donated his time and efforts to the students at West High School, and loved Cook Park. Andre was affectionately referred to as "The Mayor" due to his love for "the 712" and especially the west side. He was a loving father, brother, uncle and a friend to everyone ... Andre was a loving man.
Andre is survived by his wife, Sarah Noonan; three children, Anae Plummer, Dre'Mari Plummer, and Khyren Plummer; mother, Shirley Plummer-Dowd; grandmother, Shirley Plummer; parents-in-law, Candy and Gary Johnson; mother-in-law, Dawn Noonan; sister, Tamika Plummer; brother, Martin (Totianna) Plummer; brother, Tillman "Junior" Dowd; sister, Shirlonda Dowd; grandson, Jamaal Ferguson II; uncle, Mondell Plummer; nieces, Temptyst McKenny and Teiallo Plummer; nephews, Jake Plummer-First and Martin Plummer Jr.; and a host of additional nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, all of which were equally loved by Andre.
Andre was preceded in death by his infant son, Dreshaan Plummer; grandfather, Lawrence Plummer Sr.; aunt, Brenda Bryant; uncle, Phillip Plummer Sr.; uncle, Melvin Plummer; cousins, Royal Bryant and Joseph Franklin; father-in-law, Burke Noonan; and brother, Terry Dowd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to the family.