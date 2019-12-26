Andre L. Plummer

Sioux City

Andre Lamar Plummer, 44, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, unexpectedly.

Services will be noon Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeremy F. Robertson Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Appropriate funeral attire is requested by those attending.

Andre was born on Aug. 29, 1975, in Minneapolis, to Shirley Ann Plummer. He was baptized at the tender young age of 12 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Andre received his education in the Sioux City Public Schools, first at Everett Elementary, followed by West Middle School, and excelled in football and basketball at West High School. His love for football continued into his adult life, especially cheering on the New Orleans Saints. Andre had countless talents, but one he shared with those around him, was his love of cooking.

