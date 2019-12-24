Andrea J. Holden

Sioux City

Andrea Joan Holden, 75, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Ave., in Sioux City.

Andrea was born in Boston, Mass., and came to Sioux City as a child. She was a graduate of Central High School.

Andrea was a caregiver by nature, always providing the most loving care for everyone. She was a foster parent for many years and worked for the Boys and Girls Home. Andrea was known to have the gift to gab and loved visiting with friends and strangers alike.

Andrea is survived by her children, Tim (Shirley), Tom (Mai) and Steve (Erica), of the Sioux City area; her sister, Lynda Neal of Savannah, Ga.; her cousin, Dianne McCall; and her lifelong friend, Lois Zunker. She was very proud of her grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Tina, Taylor, Conrad, Carson and Kennedi; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Andrea was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Roberts, and Sandra Roberts Thieman; her biological father, Andrew Hansen; and her sister, Christine Peyton.

