× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrea K. Carroll

Sioux City

Andrea K. (Beaubien) Carroll, 49, of Sioux City, our mother, daughter, sister, and friend, went to be with God and her husband, David Carroll, on Friday, April 17, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, April 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Morningside Chapel. Private family graveside services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.christysmith.com.

Andrea was born Aug. 5, 1970, to Vincent and Juanita (Davis) Beaubien. She grew up and attended Eastwood High School, graduating in 1988. She continued her education at the University of South Dakota.

On Aug. 28, 1989, Andrea married David C. Carroll. Andrea also started her career at Gateway Computers that same year and spent 20 years with the company.

During her last few years at Gateway, she also attended Western Iowa Tech and graduated in 2007, earning her degree in social work. She worked for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services from 2011 to 2013.

Those who knew Andrea Carroll knew she struggled with her mental health for some time, especially after losing David.