Andrea K. Carroll

Andrea K. (Beaubien) Carroll, 49, of Sioux City, our mother, daughter, sister, and friend, went to be with God and her husband, David Carroll, on Friday, April 17, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, April 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Morningside Chapel. Private family graveside services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.christysmith.com.
Andrea was born Aug. 5, 1970, to Vincent and Juanita (Davis) Beaubien. She grew up and attended Eastwood High School, graduating in 1988. She continued her education at the University of South Dakota.
On Aug. 28, 1989, Andrea married David C. Carroll. Andrea also started her career at Gateway Computers that same year and spent 20 years with the company.
During her last few years at Gateway, she also attended Western Iowa Tech and graduated in 2007, earning her degree in social work. She worked for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services from 2011 to 2013.
Those who knew Andrea Carroll knew she struggled with her mental health for some time, especially after losing David.
She was the best mother, daughter, sister, etc. She did everything with her whole heart.
Andrea loved spending time with family and friends. She loved reading, listening to music, watching movies and her favorite sitcoms, playing cribbage, electronic Yahtzee and playing with her dogs.
She was a sweet and caring person with a beautiful soul. Andrea fought and worked hard to achieve her goals and dreams in life.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love her so much and are so happy we have the great memories with her. We love you in our hearts, Andrea Kaye Carroll, forever and always.
Those left to cherish and honor her memory are her children, Shey Swenson and his fiancee, Casandra Wilson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Josey Carroll of Sioux City; mother, Juanita Beaubien of Correctionville, Iowa; brother, Bryan Beaubien of Correctionville; four sisters, Angela (Tom) Kayl of Lawton, Iowa, Jaimee Beaubien, Holly Beaubien and Elaine Hansen, all of Sioux City; grandfather, Larry (Teena) Davis of Colorado Springs, Colo.; mother-in-law, Diane (Dennis) Bogenrief of Sioux City; father-in-law, Gerald (Jacqueline) Carroll of International Falls, Minn.; sister-in-law, Laurie Carroll of International Falls; and special friend, Kelly Upton of Sioux City. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; father, Vincent; paternal and maternal grandparents; and her aunt, Jan Wright.
Check on even your strongest friends and always remember you are not alone.
