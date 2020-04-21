Andrea K. Carroll
Our mother, daughter, sister, and friend Andrea K. (Beaubien) Carroll, 49, went to be with God and her husband David Carroll on Friday, April 17, 2020.
A memorial visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Morningside Chapel. Private family graveside services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.christysmith.com.
Andrea was born Aug. 5, 1970, to Vincent and Juanita (Davis) Beaubien. She grew up in Correctionville, Iowa, and attended Eastwood High School, graduating in 1988. Andrea started her career at Gateway Computers in 1989. On Aug. 28, 1999, Andrea married David C. Carroll.
Andrea spent 20 years with Gateway Computers. During her last few years at Gateway she also attended Western Iowa Tech and graduated in 2007 and then received her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of South Dakota in 2011. She worked for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services from 2011 to 2013. Andrea was currently employed with Sabre Industries.
Those who knew Andrea Carroll knew she struggled with her mental health for some time, especially after losing David. She was the best mother, daughter, sister, etc. She did everything with her whole heart. Andrea loved spending time with family and friends. She loved reading, listening to music, watching movies and her favorite sitcoms, playing cribbage, electronic Yahtzee, and playing with her dogs. She was a sweet and caring person with a beautiful soul.
Andrea fought and worked hard to achieve her goals and dreams in life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love her so much and are so happy we have the great memories with her. We love you in our hearts, Andrea Kaye Carroll, forever and always.
Those left to cherish and honor her memory are her children, Shey Beaubien and his fiancé Cassandra Wilson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Josey Carroll of Sioux City; mother, Juanita Beaubien of Correctionville; brother, Bryan Beaubien of Correctionville; four sisters, Angela (Tom) Kayl of Lawton, Iowa, Jaimee Beaubien, Holly Beaubien, and Elaine Hansen, all of Sioux City; grandfather, Larry (Teena) Davis of Colorado Springs, Colo.; mother-in-law, Diane (Dennis) Bogenrief of Sioux City; father-in-law, Gerald (Jacqueline) Carroll of International Falls, Minn.; sister-in-law, Laurie Carroll of International Falls; special friend, Kelly Upton of Sioux City; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and amazing friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; father, Vincent; paternal and maternal grandparents; and her aunt, Jan Wright.
Check on your strongest friends, and always remember you are not alone.
