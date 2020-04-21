× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Andrea K. Carroll

Sioux City

Our mother, daughter, sister, and friend Andrea K. (Beaubien) Carroll, 49, went to be with God and her husband David Carroll on Friday, April 17, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Morningside Chapel. Private family graveside services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.christysmith.com.

Andrea was born Aug. 5, 1970, to Vincent and Juanita (Davis) Beaubien. She grew up in Correctionville, Iowa, and attended Eastwood High School, graduating in 1988. Andrea started her career at Gateway Computers in 1989. On Aug. 28, 1999, Andrea married David C. Carroll.

Andrea spent 20 years with Gateway Computers. During her last few years at Gateway she also attended Western Iowa Tech and graduated in 2007 and then received her bachelor's degree in social work from the University of South Dakota in 2011. She worked for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services from 2011 to 2013. Andrea was currently employed with Sabre Industries.