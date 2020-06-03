× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrea L. Peterson

Sioux City

Andrea Louise (Bunge) Peterson, 74, of Sioux City, died Sunday May 24, 2020, at her residence.

Private family graveside services will be in Graceland Park Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Andrea was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 11, 1946, the daughter of Dr. Roland C. and Claire L. (Swanson) Bunge. She attended Hawarden, Iowa schools and graduated with the class of 1964. Following her graduation from high school, she attended and graduated from the Lutheran School of Nursing in Sioux City.

She was united in marriage with Morris K. Peterson in 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawarden. Andrea and Morris made their home in Sioux City following their marriage. She worked as a registered nurse at Unity Point St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Sioux City and at various physician offices in Sioux City until her retirement.

Andrea was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City and was a devout Christian. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.