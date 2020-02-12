Sioux City

Andrew “Andy” J. Godbersen, 57, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly in a house fire Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, following a battle with cancer.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Charles Horkey officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Andy was born May 15, 1962, in Sioux City, to Chris and Karin (Carstensen) Godbersen. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School. Andy worked various jobs throughout his life, most recently working for Star Tree Service in Sioux City.

Andy enjoyed playing sports in his youth, especially golf. He won many awards for wrestling while in high school. He would ride his bicycle everywhere and with his daughter, Rachel, when she was young. He continued to ride bike, despite his illness. He was a loving father.