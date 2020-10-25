Andrew Cousineau

Andrew 'Andy' Cousineau

Sioux City

Andrew "Andy" Cousineau, 57, of Sioux City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Cremation rites were accorded and a Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Andrew was born March 14, 1963, in Sioux City.

Andrew married Jennifer L. Bruneau on June 17, 2005, in Sioux City. He worked in maintenance at Jolly Time Popcorn for 24 years.

Andrew, better known as Papa," enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife, Jennifer. He would say his biggest accomplishment would be his family. Andrew loved grilling out for family get-togethers. Papa's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Cousineau; three daughters, Nicole, Ashley (Ben) and Katelyn (Brady); five sons, Joshua, Jacob, Zachary, Nicholas (Mackenzie) and Jordan; 17 grandchildren; three sisters, Diana (Ray), Cindy (Dennis) and Linda (Roger); and one brother, Joe.

Andrew was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Cousineau; maternal grandparents; and one brother, Terry Cousineau.