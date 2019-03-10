Jefferson, S.D.
David "Andy" Roupe, 48, of Jefferson, SD, journeyed on without us, with his prolific, life-altering, earth-shattering deep thoughts Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his residence, but will be waiting for us on the other side.
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Andy was born on Feb. 1, 1971, to David Richard Roupe and Elaine (Roupe) Miller. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1989. In high school, Andy was active in the music program, playing the clarinet and the bass clarinet. He was also the drum major for the marching band during his senior year. After high school, Andy studied history and geography at Morningside College.
Andy married Kim Kayl in 1995. They later divorced. He then married Jessica Ormsby in 2008. To this union one son was born, Logan. Andy worked security at Gateway from 1991 until they closed. He later worked a year and a half at RTI in the quality assurance department, leaving due to illness.
Andy was a lifelong West High supporter, often seen attending many sporting events over the years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Andy enjoyed fishing, reading, music, and was known to be somewhat of a Facebook junkie.
Survivors include his mother, Elaine (Roupe) Miller and her husband, Robert; son, Logan Roupe; stepsons, Jaden and Austyn Dewaele; brothers, Adam Roupe and his wife, Stacey and their children, Austan and Skylar, and Kraig Roupe and his wife, Michelle and their children, Maxwell and Theodore; stepbrothers, Kenny Miller and his wife, Charlene and their children, Autumn and Lily; and stepsister, Kerrie Miller and her children, Nishel'le, Derek, and Micaiah.
Andy was preceded in death by his father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The family will be setting up a fund for Andy's son, Logan.