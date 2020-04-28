Angela (Lathrop) Williams

Angie was born on July 22, 1975, in Sioux City, to Jack Lathrop and Donna Bertrand. She lived most of her young life in Hinton. She graduated from Hinton High School in 1993. She continued her education at Creighton University in Omaha. Upon completion of her studies there, she began her Texas adventure. Angie was not a fan of the cold and snow, so the warmth of the south was not a surprise. She accepted a position at AT&T as a data analyst and was a dedicated employee until her death.