Angela (Lathrop) Williams
Dallas, Texas, formerly Hinton, Iowa
Angela Marie (Lathrop) Williams, 44, of Dallas, formerly of Hinton, passed away on April 22, 2020, in Dallas after a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Angie was born on July 22, 1975, in Sioux City, to Jack Lathrop and Donna Bertrand. She lived most of her young life in Hinton. She graduated from Hinton High School in 1993. She continued her education at Creighton University in Omaha. Upon completion of her studies there, she began her Texas adventure. Angie was not a fan of the cold and snow, so the warmth of the south was not a surprise. She accepted a position at AT&T as a data analyst and was a dedicated employee until her death.
She is survived by her husband, Marcus Williams; her mother, Donna Bertrand; her stepmother, Sandy Lathrop; brothers, Adam Lathrop (Maria), and Joel Bertrand (Anna); her mini-me niece, Charlee Mae Bertrand; nephew, Axton Allen Bertrand; and her grandmother, Dorothy Lathrop.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack; her biggest fan, Terry Bertrand; and grandparents, Paul and Sara Gaffey, and Bella Joy Lathrop.
