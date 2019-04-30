Sioux City
Angela Mary Kuehn, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at a local care center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. Peter Nguyen officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Ellendale Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Angela was born on Feb. 25, 1939, in Marcus, Iowa, the daughter of Mathias and Gladys (Roethler) Geisler. She graduated from Liberty High School and then attended business school. Angela married James Kuehn in 1959. To this union, five children were born. The couple later divorced.
Angela worked as a secretary for several commission firms at the Sioux City Stockyards for 20 years, until its closing. She then began her career at LiteForm in August 1996 as a dealer coordinator. Angela worked at LiteForm until her retirement, but continued to work helping fill in where needed up until two weeks before her passing.
Family was everything to Angela. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, cooking for the big family gatherings, and quilting for each family member. She enjoyed her flowers and yard work, and every night would work on crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and Solitaire. Angela was a member of the ABWA and the Stockettes. A wonderful woman has gone to heaven, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Louise) Kuehn of Sioux City, Cindy Camerer of Sioux City, and Patti (Scott) Petersen of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Jayne Kuehn of Burkburnett, Texas; stepdaughter, Amy (Mick) Emerick; grandchildren, Zac Petersen, Jake Petersen, Jordan (Matt) Wavra, Caryl Kuehn, Austin Derby, Morgan Dahl, Jimmy Kuehn, and Preston Camerer; stepgrandchildren, Ethan Emerick, Gary Cook, Rhonda, Jeremiah, and Paul Verbeski; great-grandson, Alexander Wavra; great-stepgrandchildren, George (Destiny), Jeramiah, Dayton, William, and Tristen Verbeski, Cerina Baker, Christina Ross, Payton Uehling, Landon, Alexandria, and McKenna Cook, and Dylan Graff; and sisters, Cheryl Upton of Sioux City, and Jacki Betsworth (George Hunt) of St. Paul, Minn.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Kuehn; daughter, Michelle Derby; sisters, Patricia Letsche and Margaret Homan; and companion, Dennis Jorgenson.