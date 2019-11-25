Sioux City
Angelica Frazier-Prue, 31, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Indian Mission. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. today until service time Wednesday, all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Angelica was born July 12, 1988, in Sioux City, the daughter of Arturo Gutierrez and Jean Frazier. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 2007. Angelica married Sam Prue on Sept. 8, 2018, in Sioux City. She worked at WinnaVegas Casino as a cashier for five years. Angelica loved spending time with her family and friends, and she could often be found planning and decorating for every event and party that was given. She loved her cat Hazel, enjoyed listening to music, and liked going to "her office."
Survivors include her husband, Sam Prue of Sioux City; mother, Jean Frazier-Gutierrez and stepfather, Ancelmo Estevez of Sioux City; father, Arturo Gutierrez of Mexico; son, Rory Prue of Sioux City; stepchildren, Megan O’Neill of Vermillion, S.D., Courtney Prue of Vermillion, Stacia Prue of Washington, D.C., Turner Prue, stationed at Holloman AFB in New Mexico, and Mona Kay Prue of Rosebud, S.D.; siblings, Jeanine Frazier (Ramon Loera) of Thurston, Neb., Olimpia Gutierrez (Josh Borchers) of Sioux City, Alejandro Gutierrez (Cristal Laurel) of Sioux City, and Joanna Frazier (Keaton Miller) of Sioux City; maternal grandmother, Joan Frazier of Sioux City; and paternal grandmother, Olimpia I Gutierrez of Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Arturo Gutierrez and Everado Gutierrez; maternal grandfather, Alexander Frazier; and paternal grandfather, Francisco Gutierrez.