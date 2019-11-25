Sioux City

Angelica Frazier-Prue, 31, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Indian Mission. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. today until service time Wednesday, all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Angelica was born July 12, 1988, in Sioux City, the daughter of Arturo Gutierrez and Jean Frazier. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 2007. Angelica married Sam Prue on Sept. 8, 2018, in Sioux City. She worked at WinnaVegas Casino as a cashier for five years. Angelica loved spending time with her family and friends, and she could often be found planning and decorating for every event and party that was given. She loved her cat Hazel, enjoyed listening to music, and liked going to "her office."