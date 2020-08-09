× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anita Ruth (Cole) Ide

formerly Sioux City

Anita Ruth (Cole) Ide, 87, formerly Sioux City, in loving celebration of our "Grandma Max," who has joined her mother, father, sister and twin brother in heaven.

Memorial services were held Aug. 4 in Tacoma.

Born in Sioux City, on May 10, 1933, Anita, a cheerleader, graduated from East High in 1951. She was married in 1954 after attending North Dakota University. Anita and Bill moved west with their growing family in 1960.

Anita 'Pann' passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, surrounded by the love of her husband of 66 years, William J. Ide; her five children, Linda, Gina, Sam, Lisa and Monica; her sons-in-law, David and Gary; her brother, Duane Cole; her beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Hayley, Matthew Hanson, Kyle, Jacob, Nathan, and Nicholas Ide; and her great-grandchildren, Noah and Journey.

Anita had resided in University Place since 1962. "Mamama" loved lady bugs and hummingbirds, gnomes, Christmas, lily of the valley, Yahtzee, Andy Williams' music, Hawaii and her best friend, Nora Arnold. But above all, her family and faith were everything.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

We promise to keep her legacy of family and taking care of each other always. We love and miss you so much.