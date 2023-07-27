Anita J. Richardson

Sioux City

Anita J. Richardson, 75, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her residence.

Per her wishes, no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Anita was born on Feb. 11, 1948, to Paul and Vivian (Stebbins) Rowland in Onawa, Iowa. She grew up in Turin, Iowa, and spent her adult life in Sioux City. Anita was a proud mother to her 12 children, and her children's fathers held a special place in her heart: Roger LeFebvre, Dennis John Day, Dale Elgert, Patrick Keane, and Roger Richardson.

She married Roger Richardson on Aug. 14, 1983, in Elk Point, S.D., and together the pair traveled the country as over the road truckers. Prior to her truck driving experience, Anita was a proud homemaker raising her children.

She loved watching the Chicago Bears on Sundays, reading, doing crossword puzzles, taking her cat Bob out for walks around the cul-de-sac, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Rodger Paul LeFebvre, Mellissa (Chad) Lampe, Pat (Sue) LeFebvre, Brian LeFebvre, Dennis John LeFebvre, Kelli (Bill) Moos, Kimberly (Mike) LeFebvre, Stephanie (Terry) Smith, Jason (Nicole) LeFebvre, Justin LeFebvre, Joseph Keane, and Danielle (Austin) Sissel; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Stacy Rowland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Richardson; brother, Paul Rowland; and sister, Donna Taylor.