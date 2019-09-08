Sioux City
Ann C. Pavlovich, 95, of Sioux City, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1212 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, with the Rev. Dan Rupp officiating and the Rev. John Vakulskas will concelebrate. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com
Ann Claire Smith was born April 8, 1924, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Andrew and Helen (Krokowski) Smith. Ann attended St. Francis Grade School and Cathedral High School, graduating in 1941. She went on to graduate from St. Joseph's Mercy School of Nursing in 1945. Ann married John J. Pavlovich on Sept. 15, 1946, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Sioux City. The couple had five children, Jim, Joanne, Chuck, Dan and John. Important things to Ann were her family, her religion, especially her devotion to Mary, and her Polish heritage.
Throughout Ann's nursing career, she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital, Armour meat packing and Doctor Boe's office. Ann was passionate about nursing and loved the profession. She worked in the polio ward during the polio crisis.
Ann was a member of St. Francis and Immaculate Conception churches. She served on the St. Francis Altar Society, sang in the St. Francis Choir and was head of the St. Francis Mothers Club and worked the polish sausage dinners at St. Francis for many years. Her hobbies included reading and doing cross word puzzles.
Survivors include son, Dr. James (Connie) Pavlovich of Carbondale, Ill., daughter, Joanne Wilk of Gig Harbor, Wash., son, Charles (Darlene) Pavlovich of Hot Springs, Ark., son, Dan (Denise) Pavlovich of Charles City, Iowa; daughter in-law, Tina Tafoya of Sacramento, Calif.; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; son, John Jr.; granddaughter, Jamie Pavlovich; son in-law, Vince Wilk; two brothers, Andrew Smith and Thaddeus Smith; and two sisters, Mary Vakulskas and Theresa Jackson.
