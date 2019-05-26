Soldier, Iowa
Ann Louise Swenson, 91, of Soldier, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Soldier Lutheran Country Church (South Church), rural Soldier, with Pastor Marsha Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Soldier Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service time Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Ann Louise was born July 9, 1927, in Moorhead, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore "Ted" and Luella (Pardy) Lee. She was raised on her family farm near Castana, Iowa, and graduated from Castana Consolidated School.
On Feb. 10, 1951, Ann married Howard Maynard Swenson at the Soldier Lutheran Church. They made their home in Soldier after living in California for a short time. On March 18, 1957, they welcomed son, Kevin, her pride and joy. Ann worked for Mutual of Omaha before she and Maynard owned and operated the Swenson Farm Center in Soldier for 20 years.
Ann was an involved member of the Soldier Lutheran Church. She served on several volunteer boards in the community including the Soldier Centennial Committee. She was also a member of the Solider Legion Auxiliary and Ladies’ Aid.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was immensely proud of her family. Throughout her life, her favorite moments were shared with her loved ones. She leaves behind beautiful memories, many of which were made during family get-togethers, vacationing in Okoboji, and family reunions. Ann’s love for her family was a remarkable gift she shared with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved kids. Ann also greatly enjoyed good conversation and was known to make time for everyone she met.
Survivors include her son and his wife, Kevin and Joni Swenson of Soldier; three grandchildren, Dana Renee’ (Michael) Heistand of Dunlap, Iowa, Kelly Maynard (Teri) Swenson of Johnston, Iowa, and Kyle Theodore (Mackenzi) Swenson of Bondurant, Iowa; her great-grandchildren, Giada and Thomas Heistand of Dunlap, Iowa, Connor, Evan, Griffin, Isla, and Hadley Swenson of Johnston, Iowa, and Oliver, Waylon, and Remi Swenson of Bondurant, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Swenson and LaVerta Lee, both of Soldier; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Luella Lee; husband, Maynard Swenson on Feb. 19, 2002; brothers, Kenny Lee and Norman Lee; sister-in-law, June Lee; sister, Juanita Burke; brother-in-law, Ronnie Burke; brothers-in-law, Clayton Swenson and Gordon Swenson; sister-in-law, Jackie Swenson; and nephew, Jeff Swenson.