Ann M. Nye
Akron, Iowa
Ann Marie (Jenkins) Nye, 59, of Akron, joined the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after courageously battling kidney cancer for three years. Ann was someone who never wanted to allow cancer to be the focal point of her story, as there was so much more to her 59 beautiful years of life.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, with the Rev. Doug Dill officiating. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ann was born on Oct. 12, 1960, to William and Donna Krause, in Sioux City. She attended both Winnebago Public and Homer High School. Ann was a farm girl through and through. She was raised by her mother and father on a farm outside of Winnebago, and later started her own family, raising her four children on a farm outside of Homer, Neb. She had just recently found her way back to the farm with her current husband, Lonnie Nye, where she finally got those horses she had always wanted. Her love of the farm and the hard-working values were woven into the fabric of her life.
Ann was driven to be the best at everything she did. She was an extremely hard worker who always found a way to balance the never-ending list of roles she played. She was always a mom first, all while putting herself through school, working multiple jobs, and serving as a coach to her children's extracurricular activities. She balanced it all and with a smile that made it look effortless.
Those who knew Ann would tell you that she had a laugh that could fill a room and a smile that would warm your heart. She had a way of making you feel like you were her most important person and she was always the best listener. Ann had always lived her life for her children and had just recently begun living her life for her, taking wild adventures with her husband, Lonnie, whom she loved dearly. In the recent years, she took on a new role of grandma, one that brought joy to heart and a smile to her face.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Krause; husband, Lonnie Nye; four children, Rodney Jenkins, Brooke Hines (Chris), Melissa LaPointe (Daryl Jr.), and Kristi Ellis (Anthoney); stepchildren, Dakota and Sheridan Nye; grandchildren, Chris Jr., Christian, and Ava Hines, Brigham LaPointe, and Paisley Nye; and brother, Mark Krause (Janet).
She was preceded in death by her father, William Krause.