Ann M. Nye

Akron, Iowa

Ann Marie (Jenkins) Nye, 59, of Akron, joined the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after courageously battling kidney cancer for three years. Ann was someone who never wanted to allow cancer to be the focal point of her story, as there was so much more to her 59 beautiful years of life.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City, with the Rev. Doug Dill officiating. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ann was born on Oct. 12, 1960, to William and Donna Krause, in Sioux City. She attended both Winnebago Public and Homer High School. Ann was a farm girl through and through. She was raised by her mother and father on a farm outside of Winnebago, and later started her own family, raising her four children on a farm outside of Homer, Neb. She had just recently found her way back to the farm with her current husband, Lonnie Nye, where she finally got those horses she had always wanted. Her love of the farm and the hard-working values were woven into the fabric of her life.