Ann Marie Cox

Castana, Iowa
44, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Service: Jan. 17, 11 a.m., MVAOCOU High School, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: Center Cemetery, Castana. Visitation: Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
MVAOCOU High School
501 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
