Ann Marie Cox
View Comments

Ann Marie Cox

{{featured_button_text}}

Castana, Iowa

44, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Service: Jan. 17, 11 a.m., MVAOCOU High School, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: Center Cemetery, Castana. Visitation: Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

To send flowers to the family of Ann Cox, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Visitation begins.
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
MVAOCOU High School
501 S 7th Street
Mapleton, IA 51034
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ann's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News