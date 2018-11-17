Newcastle, Neb.
Anna "Annie" Marie Lamprecht, 91, of Newcastle, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Visitation with the family present will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City, Neb. No service will be held. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Annie was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Coleridge, Neb., to Fred and Sylva (Stejskal) Lewon. She graduated from Newcastle High School and married Orris Lamprecht in Dakota City, Neb. They farmed in the Newcastle and Ponca area. They also ran a campground and fried fish in Ponca, Newcastle, Jackson, Wakefield, Martinsburg, and other small rural bars.
She was an avid archeologist, working on what was known as "Annie’s Dig." She worked with the University of Kansas during this time. Annie enjoyed exploring areas of Mexico during many winters.
Survivors include two sons, Cal Lamprecht of Sioux City, and Larry (Janell) Lamprecht of Martinsburg; grandchildren, Ben (Jennifer) Lamprecht, Rebecca (Dan) Longcrow, Krystle (David) Brigleb, and Adam Lamprecht; one great-grandson, Evan Lamprecht; sister, Doris Hinz of Newcastle; brother, Ed Lewon of South Sioux City; and sister-in-law, Mary Lewon of Laurel, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orris in 1981; parents, Fred and Sylva Lewon; sister, Luella Harder; brother, Jim Lewon; and daughter-in-law, Julie Lamprecht.