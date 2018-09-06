Anna 'Betty' Fortin

Sioux City
Anna E. "Betty" Fortin, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., a rosary led by the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and the Catholic Daughters will be held at 4:30 p.m., and a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty, the daughter of Elmer and Susan (VonderHarr) Christianson, was born on July 27, 1930, in Hospers, Iowa. Her family moved to Sioux City during her teenage years. She graduated from East High School.
Betty married Gilbert O. "Bud" Fortin on Sept. 4, 1950, in Sioux City. Bud passed away in 2010. Betty was self-employed with Bud for many years at their shade and drapery business, Fortin-Snyder Shade.
Betty's greatest joy was her family. She loved taking care of them, traveling to visit, and hosting holiday dinners. She also enjoyed embroidering.
Betty was a member of Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, where she volunteered at funeral luncheons and on the prayer chain. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.
Betty is survived by her children, Daryl (Patricia) Fortin of LeClaire, Iowa, Cheryl (Roger) Moss of Okoboji, Iowa, Craig (Mary Ann) Fortin of San Diego, Calif., Cindy (Allen) Stusse of Hinton, Iowa, Diana (Gary) Anderson of Sioux City, Shirley (Howard) Holdenried of Sioux City, John (Mary Jo) Fortin of Gurnee, Ill., and Douglas (Kim) Fortin of Minneapolis; two brothers, Edward Christianson of Chicago, Ill., and Ambrose (Joanne) Christianson of Minneapolis; two sisters, Matilda Reichle of Princeton, Minn., and Delores Nye of Minneapolis; 29 grandchildren; and 51 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; daughter, Linda Richer; and grandson, Richard Stusse.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Carmelite Nuns or Holy Spirit Retirement Home.