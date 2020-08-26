Anna L. Bunce

Anna attended Sioux City Central High School, graduating in 1950. In the fall of 1950, she enrolled in York College in York, Neb. She would leave college in the spring of 1951 to marry the love of her life.

On April 28, 1951, she married Robert L. Bunce of Sioux City. She had met her future husband four years earlier at Westlawn Presbyterian Church. They were married in Westlawn Church by the Rev Isaac Glanville who was Robert's maternal grandfather. They both remained lifelong residents of Sioux City and lifelong members of Westlawn Church.

Growing up as an only child, she often told her mother and grandmother that when she was big and got married she would have lots of kids so that they would always have someone to play with. She fulfilled that childhood dream when her marriage was blessed with six children, a daughter, Gayle Anne and five sons, Keith Andrew, Bruce Jon, Richard Lee, Jeffrey Earl, and David Lyn.

Anna had a special talent for making friends who she then showered with unconditional love, banana bread and crocheted slippers, baby blankets, etc. Adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known to all as Gramma Anna. She truly was the glue that held our large family together through good times and bad.