Anna L. Bunce
Sioux City
Anna Laura Bunce, 87, of Sioux City, passed away on Aug.16, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Officiating the service will be Walter Halti of Westlawn Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to the danger of Covid 19, the family will require that attendees wear a face mask at the service. Live streaming of the service will be available at https:/youtu.beHekcE5eN4E, or visit www.meyerbroschapels.com and click on the link provided in Anna's Obituary. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Anna was born on Sept. 30, 1932, in Pensacola, Fla., where her father was stationed with the U.S. Navy. The only child of Wyatt and Juanita (Parks) Cannady, the family moved when Anna was 9-months old to her mother's hometown of Lawton, Okla.
In 1947, the family moved to Sioux City. In 1948, the family transferred their church membership from Lawton to Westlawn Presbyterian Church located just two blocks from their new home. Anna was active with the church, playing piano over the years for Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Sewing Day. Anna took great pride that she was a continuous member of Westlawn Church for 72 years.
Anna attended Sioux City Central High School, graduating in 1950. In the fall of 1950, she enrolled in York College in York, Neb. She would leave college in the spring of 1951 to marry the love of her life.
On April 28, 1951, she married Robert L. Bunce of Sioux City. She had met her future husband four years earlier at Westlawn Presbyterian Church. They were married in Westlawn Church by the Rev Isaac Glanville who was Robert's maternal grandfather. They both remained lifelong residents of Sioux City and lifelong members of Westlawn Church.
Growing up as an only child, she often told her mother and grandmother that when she was big and got married she would have lots of kids so that they would always have someone to play with. She fulfilled that childhood dream when her marriage was blessed with six children, a daughter, Gayle Anne and five sons, Keith Andrew, Bruce Jon, Richard Lee, Jeffrey Earl, and David Lyn.
Anna had a special talent for making friends who she then showered with unconditional love, banana bread and crocheted slippers, baby blankets, etc. Adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known to all as Gramma Anna. She truly was the glue that held our large family together through good times and bad.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Gayle (Marv) Couron of Sioux City; three sons, Keith of Sioux City, Rick (Sandy) of North Sioux City, and David (Nancy) of Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Judy (Larry) Kelting of DeRidder, La.; a daughter-in-law, Kim Bunce of Sioux City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert “Bob” Bunce; sons, Bruce and Jeffrey “Jeff” Bunce; a grandson, James “Jim” Bunce; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Coon.
The family extends special thanks to the nurses and doctors of the Mercy One Siouxland ICU, who provided exceptionally compassionate care to both Anna and to her family during her final days.
The family also extends thanks of gratitude to the nurses, aides and all the staff members of Countryside Health Care Center for providing her a loving and caring home where she truly enjoyed living.
