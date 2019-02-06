Formerly Sioux City
Anna LaVerne Walston, 96, formerly of Sioux City, died on Jan. 27, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Roger Madden officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Anna LaVerne Walston was born on June 7, 1922, to Arthur and Christina Taute, in Sioux City. She had two sisters, Mary Ellen and Gertrude, and a brother, Eugene. LaVerne enjoyed her growing up years in the small community of Leeds, a part of Sioux City.
From her early childhood, she attended Wesley Methodist Church in Leeds. She loved the Methodist Youth Fellowship program with Rev. Feller and his wife and it was at a dance in the church basement that LaVerne met Jimmie Walston, the man she married in 1941.
LaVerne and Jimmie lived in Sioux City for over a decade before moving their little family to Wichita, Kan. for five years, then to Albuquerque, where they lived for the rest of their lives. They had four children, Janet, Bonnie, Patricia, and Freddie.
Their home was filled with family activities. Whether it was when their children were very young, teenagers, or adults with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, everyone had fun at LaVerne and Jimmie's home. Not just music, but singing at the player piano. Not just dinner, but barbecue and dancing. Not just ice cream, homemade hand-cranked ice cream. Not just the 4th of July, lots of loud firecrackers and fireworks, usually starting at the windowsill very early in the morning.
LaVerne was not just the wife of a very talented artist. She did all of the photography and had a dark room in the home and developed the photos that Jim drew. LaVerne and Jim were married for just over 70 years. They loved the Lord, they loved each other, loved their children and everyone they met.
LaVerne Walston was not just living in the heart of each one of us. She was a living force for all of us. She showed us how and is encouraging us now to be our best.
Family having the pleasure of knowing and loving LaVerne are her children, Bonnie and Fred Stewart, Patricia and Michael Lewis; grandchildren, Bobby and Geri Miziker, Ryan and Stephanie Miziker, Christina and Andrew Vigil, Jonathan and Kellie Lewis, Shane Lewis, Dena and Chris Maddox, Greg and Jennifer Stewart, and Jeff and Cecelia Stewart; and great-grandchildren, Campbell, Broderick, Mazzy, Twyla, Asher, Berkeley, James, Hazelyn, Madison, Morgan, Derek, Angela, and Sophia.