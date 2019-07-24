Flandreau, S.D., formerly Sioux City
82, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Service: July 25 at 10 a.m., St. Paul's Indian Mission, Sioux City. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: until service time at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
