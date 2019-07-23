Flandreau, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Anna Lee Flute, 82, of Flandreau, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Indian Mission in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. A traditional wake service will start at 4 p.m. today and continue until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Anna is survived by her five children, Keith De Cora, Theresa Flute, Howard Flute Jr., John Flute and Della (Jim) Hallum; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; and one son, Richard Flute Player.