Anna M. Gross

Sioux City

Anna Mae Gross, 87, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her daughter's home in Kingsley, Iowa.

Private family services will be Friday, Sept. 18, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with Pastor Bruce Peffer officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Public visitation with the family present will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Anna Mae, the daughter of George and Olga (Shuck) Schmidt, was born April 17, 1933, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was raised in Sioux City and attended Sioux City Schools.

On June 4, 1949, Anna was united in marriage to Alva George Gross in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with five children. The family made their home in Sioux City, and Anna worked as a nursing assistant from 1954 to 1995. She first worked at St. Vincent Hospital and retired from Marian Health Center. Alva passed away on Feb. 13, 2001.

Anna was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking, canning and scrapbooking. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.