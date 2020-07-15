× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anna Mae Mahr

Los Angeles, Calif., formerly Sioux City

Anna Mae Mahr, 96, of Los Angeles, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Los Angeles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring of 2021 in Sioux City.

Anna was born Oct. 28, 1923, in Sioux City, to Peter and Anna Jacobsen. She owned and operated Anna Mae's Town Club in Sioux City until 1978, after which she retired.

She is survived by her children, Michael Prochelo of Los Angeles, Nancy Marshall of Galena, Ill., Chauncey Prochelo of Daytona, Fla., and Gina Prince of Dallas, Texas; one grandchild, Andrew Prochelo; and one great-granddaughter, Reina Prochelo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Mahr; two sons, Anthony (AJ) Prochelo and Peter Prochelo; and her first husband, Anthony (Tony) Prochelo.

In lieu of sending flowers, please make a memorial donation in Anna Mae's honor to the Special Olympics @ specialolympics.org.

