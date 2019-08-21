Sioux City
Elizabeth Ann "Annabeth" Kassing, 97, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at a local care facility.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with the Rev. Mike Keating officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Annabeth was born on Sept. 13, 1921, in Nacora, Neb., the daughter of Adolph and Mary Margaret (Simmons) Zastrow. She graduated from Hubbard (Neb.) High School in 1939.
Annabeth married Dennis H. Kassing on Oct. 11, 1941, in South Sioux City. To this union 10 children were born. He preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 1982.
Annabeth was a member of the Legion of Mary, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and St. Michael's Altar Society. She was a talented seamstress and loved sewing many outfits for her children.
Survivors include her children, Judy Jackson of Sioux City, Jim (Margaret) Kassing of Chicago, Ill., Jeanne (Harold) Krumwiede of Atkinson, Neb., Jennifer Nelsen of Wayne, Neb., Jane (Bernard) Gachne of Gering, Neb., Joyce Kassing of Sioux City, Jolene (Michael) Hancock of Sioux City, Janet (Steve) Brown of Sioux City, John "Jack" (Paula) Kassing of Dakota City, and Mark "Jerry" (Brenda) Kassing of Sioux City; 43 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, the Rev. John Zastrow of Lincoln, Neb., Bernie Zastrow of Waukegan, Ill., and Larry (Clarice) Zastrow of Kansas City, Mo.; and a sister, Catherine Cassidy of Blue Springs, Mo.
Annabeth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis; two sisters; two brothers; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter.