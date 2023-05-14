Anne L. Mueller

Bronson, Iowa

Anne L. Mueller, 67, of Bronson passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Countryside Health Care Center.

Celebration of Life is being planned. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Anne was born Feb. 28, 1956 in Birmingham, Ala., to Jack and Erna (Moser) Mueller. She attended North High School and then moved onto truck driving for Hirschbach Trucking, State Steel, and Triple D Contracting. In 1984 she moved to Bronson where she went onto drive a school bus for the Sergeant Bluff Luton School District. She enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Anne is survived by her sister, Kathy Mueller; two daughters, Elizabeth Schlotman (Ryan Joramo), and Ida Gastro (Ronnie) Johnson; and four grandchildren Jena Joramo, Thad Schlotman, Paulson Schlotman, and Adam Amick-Sorvaag.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Erna Mueller.