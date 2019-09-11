Ponca, Neb.
Anne May Mathiesen, 99, of Ponca, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.
Abiding by Anne's wishes, cremation has taken place. A prayer service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Anne was born on April 6, 1920, in Ponca, to Gene and Gertie (Matson) Brewer. She graduated with the class of 1938 from Ponca Public Schools.
Anne married Darrell Mathiesen on Sept. 16, 1939 in South Sioux City, by Judge McKinley. She lived her whole life in Ponca, except for one year in Alhambra, Calif.
Ann was a proud homemaker, enjoyed more than 50 year membership at United Methodist Church in Ponca, where she was baptized, taught Sunday School, and enjoyed her membership to the United Methodist Women's group.
Left to cherish her memories include her son, Kerry "Fred" Mathiesen of Dakota City; son-in-law, Don Peterson; grandchildren, Brian and Kerrie Lentz, Rick and Holly Easton, Kelly and Beverly Peterson, Kurtis Peterson, and Derek and Dawn Peterson; and four great-grandchildren.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; daughter, Sherry Peterson; daughter-in-law, Vicki Mathiesen; and one sister.
