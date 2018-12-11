Onawa, Iowa
Anne Therese Langenfeld, 83, of Onawa, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at her home. God called her home after she suffered from the effects of a stroke.
Services will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Onawa with the Rev. Michael Erpelding and the Rev. Charles Fladung officiating. Burial will follow in the Onawa Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday at the church with family present beginning at 5 p.m. and concluding with a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Anne, daughter of Albert and Stella (Streff) Goblirsch, was born July 13, 1935, in Pipestone, Minn. Her childhood and early high school years were spent living in various locations throughout the Midwest until her family eventually settled in Dunlap, Iowa.
Anne was united in marriage to Joe W. Langenfeld on Oct. 23, 1954, in Dunlap, Iowa. Through this union, God chose to richly bless them with 11 children. They are Thomas (Sue) Langenfeld of Sullivan, Ill.; Linda (Lew) Wolf of Hillsboro, Ore.; Jeanne Mikesell of Rodney, Iowa; David (Patrice) Langenfeld of Pella, Iowa; Dennis (Colleen) Langenfeld of Monument, Colo.; Kenneth (Pam) Langenfeld of Wellsville, Kan.; Julie (Jeff) Nelson of Kenosha, Wis.; Joanne (Mark) Maynard of Rodney; Sharon Provost of Des Moines; Paul Langenfeld (Ailyn) of Bad Kolhgrub, Germany; and Alan (Carol) Langenfeld of Champaign, Ill. Their children, in turn, blessed them with 49 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren scattered throughout the country and across the ocean in Germany.
Anne and Joe’s married life was rooted in humble beginnings in Earling, Iowa, where Anne committed her life to her husband and children as a full-time stay-at-home mom. Supported by the faith community of St. Joseph, here she nurtured and continued to put into practice her deep faith convictions while creating endless cherished memories of love and family that would fill volumes if space allowed here. Needless to say, her large family provided unending moments of entertainment and challenge.
Under God’s providence, they moved their growing family to Onawa in 1975, where Joe began his employment with Westendorf Mfg. Supported by the faith communities of St. John (Onawa) and St. Bernard (Blencoe), Anne continued to guide, nurture and care for her children as they grew toward adulthood and continued to leave the nest. In addition to her own family, Joe and Anne broadened their generosity to those with greater needs through the educational sponsorship of young people in Mexico.
With her immediate family demands decreasing, Anne soon actively embraced her involvement with Burgess Health Center Auxiliary and ACT II, a local charitable organization that became the recipient of her generosity.
Quiet, and reserved by nature, she was a lover of puzzles (of all types), and an ever-aspiring card player. She was constantly keeping her keen mind sharp as an avid reader and by breezing through the daily crossword puzzles in the newspaper. She is lovingly remembered by her children and grandchildren as a person of sharp wit, as well as a wonderful cook who never let them leave the table unsatisfied. More than anything, however, she will be remembered as a person of quiet but unfailing faith.
Anne is survived not only by her immediate family, but also her sisters, Lucille Clark; Dorothy Weinberger and Mary Fox; as well as her brothers, Albert Golblirsch, Greg Goblirsch and Tom Goblirsch; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents; her sisters, Monica Willett, Jane Traichel and Genevieve White; her brothers, Virgil Goblirsch and Linus Goblirsch; as well as her grandsons, Matthew (Thomas) Langenfeld and Stephen (Linda) Wolf. Heaven has been blessed by her passing and her family looks forward to the day when they can join her in the eternal joy of praise of her Creator.
